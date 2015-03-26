NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - Latin American credits were off
to a lackluster start Thursday despite an uptick in crude
prices, with names largely drifting lower amid a softer tone in
the broader market.
Global stocks were weaker but oil surged after Saudi Arabia
launched airstrikes in Yemen, pushing Brent up US$3 to around
US$60 a barrel and providing some support to the oil-rich
region.
"The fact that oil prices are up helps (Latin America),"
said a syndicate manager. "That US rates are within 2% on the
10-year is also driving people into better-yielding credits."
But with investors uncertain about the direction of US
Treasury yields ahead of the release of fourth-quarter GDP
figures Friday, the general mood was cautious.
"It looks like the market is trying to go lower, but there
aren't a lot of aggressive offers," said Rodrigo Covian, head of
fixed-income at Bulltick.
After an active day Wednesday, Brazilian credits were taking
a breather but remained well supported after a decent rally this
week.
But Brazil's Petrobras's curve was some 10bp wider early in
the session, with the 2024s and 2044s being quoted at
540bp-535bp and 545bp-535bp, respectively.
Bonds issued by the state-owned oil entity suffered price
swings yesterday but ended the day tighter after buyers were
seen returning to the credit on news that regulators had agreed
on how Petrobras would calculate corruption losses.
The company may be able to deliver audited financials before
it breaches covenants on its debt.
Elsewhere in the oil space, bonds issued by Ecopetrol, Pemex
and Pacific Rubiales were barely budging despite today's leap in
crude prices.
Colombia focused E&P name Pacific Rubiales's 2025, for
example, remained near recent lows at 58.25-60.50. "I thought
bonds related to oil would have jumped, but it is not the case,"
said Covian.
It is a different story for Venezuela, however, with the
sovereign and state-owned oil company PDVSA up about 3/4 of a
point this morning. The sovereign's 2022s were being quoted at
44.25-45.25, while PDVSA's 2017s were spotted at 40.00-41.00.
Meanwhile a newly minted 8.5% non-call five hybrid perp from
Colombian telco ColTel was hovering just below re-offer.
Despite a relatively large US$1.4bn order book, those bonds
fell to as low as 99.125 on the break after pricing at par
yesterday, but have since rebounded to around 99.75, said a New
York-based trader.
PIPELINE
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to bring to
market a project bond related to the development of Peru's fiber
optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)