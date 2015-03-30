NEW YORK, March 30 (IFR) - More speculation about the timing
of the release of audited results by Brazil's Petrobras and
prospects of monetary easing in China were supporting Latin
America's credit markets on Monday despite another a dip in
crude prices.
Bonds issued by the Brazilian oil firm were starting the day
largely unchanged on news the company could release audited
results as soon as mid April after it agreed with regulators
about the methodology for calculating corruption losses.
The 2024s and 2044s were starting the day respectively
offered at around 530bp and 535bp, or a few basis points wider.
Petrobras bonds are now expected to rally on the back of any
release of financials and perhaps open the way for a possible
financing foray.
"I believe they would be able to come (with a bond sale)
because the market is hungry for new issues," said Klaus
Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at Bulltick in Miami.
"Ecuador proved that when it issued (earlier this year.)"
On the downside, a further drop in oil prices may upset
price action in the region's credit markets should Iran start
selling oil on the back of any nuclear deal with Western powers.
Crude has already been trading heavily on such a prospect.
Today Brent had inched down about 5 cents to US$56.36 and US
crude another 10 cents to US$48.77, according to Reuters.
"There is more of a chance that Iran gets a deal in regard
to its nuclear program and this will allow them (to sell oil).
"They have been building inventories for the past two years,"
said Spielkamp. "But this shouldn't take place before June."
On the sovereign side, investors will be keeping a careful
eye on the payment process for coupons from Argentine law Pars
due tomorrow. This comes after a US court last week agreed to
let Citibank make payments on local law paper, but effectively
stopped other intermediaries from doing so.
Bankers are anticipating a relatively slow week in the
primary market ahead of Easter holidays in Latin America. They
are however not discounting any possible announcements given the
relatively positive backdrop and low rates.
"If someone wanted to come today, tomorrow or Wednesday, it
would be a go," said a syndicate official.
Recently minted bonds continued to hold up well, with
Colombia's 2045s trading at around 102.15-102.65 this morning
after being tapped last week at 99.366.
Colombian telco ColTel's new non-call five perp hybrid was
also off recent lows and was hovering around par, which is where
it priced last week.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is looking to pull the
trigger on a rare project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as Tuesday.
The senior secured notes will be backed by project cash
flows and will be issued by special purpose vehicle Red Dorsal
Finance Limited.
Final maturity will now fall in 2031, as opposed to the 2032
originally stated in the preliminary prospectus, while average
life will be around 9.5 years. BESI - Grupo Novo Banco and
Credit Suisse are the bookrunners on the deal.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)