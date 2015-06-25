NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - Mexico's Grupo Posadas printed a
rare junk bond on Thursday, marking Latin America's first
sub-double B offering in three months.
Posadas, a hotel chain with brands such as the Fiesta
Americana, priced a US$350m seven-year non-call four bond at par
to yield 7.875%, the tight end of initial price thoughts of 8%
area.
The region hasn't seen a corporate deal with such a low
rating since YPF (Caa1/CCC) came to market in April, and many
bankers had thought the deal would be a tough sell.
Posadas (B2/B/B+), which has struggled with debt burdens in
the past, faces a somewhat brighter outlook as its hotel
business should benefit from a stronger dollar and a recovering
US economy, said a banker.
The bond is also thought to have enjoyed a nice underlying
bid from a tender for its outstanding 7.875% 2017s, which this
deal is financing.
"It is positive for the market to have a lower rated bond
get done," said a banker. "Everyone has seen the Fiesta
Americana in Cancun, so there is a comfort level and they paid a
juicy premium on the tender."
Holders who tendered by July 24 received US$1,060 per
US$1,000 principal amount. Thereafter but before final
expiration of July 10, holders get US$1,030. Both those levels
are higher than the 102.70 mid-market price seen on the bonds
before the tender was announced on June 11.
However, finding comps for a single B name like Posadas
proved tricky in LatAm where similarly rated credits are trading
anywhere between 6.10%, as is the case with cement company
Cemex's new 2025s, to the 14% secondary yield seen on Brazilian
airline Gol's 2022s.
Market chatter had initial price discussions starting in the
low 7%, closer to where Cemex trades, but accounts were thought
to be looking for something higher.
"Cemex is mis-rated as a single B, and Posadas is a true
single B, but even in the low 7% it still looks cheap," said a
trader.
Meanwhile, Brazilian credit prices were off their lows after
sinking earlier on Thursday on news that former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva had sought legal protection to avoid
unlawful arrests connected with corruption investigation at
state-owned oil company Petrobras.
"Things have stabilized and we are finding buyers across the
curve," said the trader.
Brazil 2025s were closing the day some 90 cents lower at
around 96.00-96.50, but were off a low of around 95.50.
PIPELINE
Peruvian development bank Corporacion Financiera de
Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) has mandated Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
and Standard Chartered to roadshow a possible US dollar
144A/RegS bond sale.
The borrower, rated BBB+/BBB+, will start meeting investors
in Los Angeles on Thursday and head to Boston on June 26, London
on June 29 and wrapping up in New York on June 30.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in London on July 6, in
Boston on July 7, in New York and nearby on July 8 and 9,
finishing up in Los Angeles on July 10.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up roadshows via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)