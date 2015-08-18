LONDON Aug 18 The significant slowdown in many
emerging market economies is a medium-term trend that could
persist for years, a senior Moody's analyst said on Tuesday.
Marie Diron, senior vice president at the rating agency,
said countries such as Brazil, Turkey and South Africa were all
at risk as local political concerns added to broader pressure on
developing economies.
"Emerging markets for a range of country-specific factors
are growing significantly more slowly than before the global
financial crisis. We think that this is a medium-term trend,
here to stay for some time," Diron said in response to questions
in the Reuters Global Markets Forum chatroom.
South Africa and Turkey were the two most exposed to a rise
in U.S. interest rates, expected next month or in December, due
to their high levels of dollar-denominated debt.
Brazil, which like Turkey is on the lowest rung of the
investment grade ladder at Baa3, has political troubles and
sells commodities to now stuttering China.
"We forecast a marked recession (around -2 percent) this
year, followed by zero growth," Diron said. "We have also seen
business confidence plummet as political and policy uncertainty
is high. Investment has fallen abruptly. These factors will
likely stay in place for some time."
She refused, however, to comment on the prospects for either
country's rating.
She saw slower Chinese growth for the rest of the decade.
Last week Moody's said Beijing's move to loosen its reins on the
yuan was credit positive.
