By Karin Strohecker
| LONDON, March 31
LONDON, March 31 Hard-currency corporate and
sovereign debt as well as equities were the best performers
across emerging markets in the first quarter of 2015, while
local debt and currencies continued to suffer.
Offering exposure to both a strengthening dollar and robust
emerging market economic growth, hard-currency corporate and
sovereign debt chalked up gains of some 2 percent over the first
three months of the year.
Meanwhile emerging market stocks, riding the tailwind of a
global equity bull market, gained 1.7 percent over the same
period after two consecutive quarters in the red, as this
graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/jyq44w
The start to the year has also seen a dramatic turnaround
for some emerging and frontier market trouble spots.
Argentina's MSCI country index has soared
by almost 30 percent, making it the star performer of the MSCI
Frontier Market country indexes. Kenya and
Estonia meanwhile clocked up gains of 6 percent
apiece, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/zyh97s
Eastern Europe produced the best performers across emerging
markets' MSCI country indexes, with Russia
rising more than 18 percent and Hungary up more
than 17 percent, as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/weh36s
"Central Europe has benefited from the combination of huge
rally in stocks and bonds in western Europe, there has been very
strong feed-through," said UBS strategist Manik Narain.
Meanwhile any exposure to local currency brought about much
pain for investors, with JPMorgan's emerging currency index down
some 2 percent since end-December while its GBI EM local
currency index fell more than 4 percent.
Most currencies were well into the red against the dollar,
which is on track to log its biggest quarterly gain since 2008.
Brazil's real suffered the steepest losses, easing 22.5
percent against the greenback, while Turkey's lira was down 11.3
percent. Russia's rouble was the biggest gainer, up 3.7 percent,
as this graphic shows:
link.reuters.com/jas44w
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker, Graphics by
Vincent Flasseur and Christian Inton; Editing by Catherine
Evans)