NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 on Tuesday on global economic worries after data showed a sharp slowdown in euro zone growth.

The dollar rose against the euro and a basket of currencies, sparking risk aversion among commodities investors. .DXY

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down $2.02, or 2.37 percent at $85.86 a barrel by 8:51 a.m. EDT (1251 GMT), trading between $85.72 and $87.69. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)