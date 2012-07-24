NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. and Brent crude futures
pared gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry
data showed U.S. crude inventories rose 1.3 million barrels last
week against the forecast for a 700,000 barrel drawdown in a
Reuters poll.
U.S. September crude was up 16 cents at $88.30 a
barrel by 4:38 p.m. EDT (20:38 GMT). It was up 55 cents at
$88.69 a barrel just before the American Petroleum Institute's
report was issued. Brent September crude was up 4 cents
at $103.30, having been up 42 cents at $103.68 just before the
API report hit.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)