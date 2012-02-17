UPDATE 6-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 17 Brent crude oil futures fell more than a dollar a barrel on Friday as investors booked profits after four straight days of gains and as the market went into overbought conditions as prices topped $120.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery hit a session low of $118.85, down $1.26, or 1.05 percent, after hitting a session high of $120.70, the highest since June 15. By 11:15 a.m. EST (1615 GMT), it traded down $1.01 at $119.10.
Brent crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to 67.9 from 73.6 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. A reading of 70 is the threshold for overbought conditions. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.