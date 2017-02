NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brent crude oil futures gained further on Wednesday, lifted by concerns about tight North Sea supplies and absence of Libyan oil in the market, plus the threat of further stormy weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 was up $3.01 or 2.7 percent at $115.90 a barrel by 2:02 p.m. (1802 GMT), after hitting a session high of $115.97, the highest since Aug. 3's intraday high of $116.40. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)