NEW YORK Oct 21 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Friday as differences between France and Germany on how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis ahead of summits on Sunday and Wednesday sparked caution among oil investors.

In London, ICE Brent for December delivery LCOZ1 settled at $109.56 a barrel, down 20 cents, or 0.18 percent, after trading from $109.25 to $111.88.

For the week, front-month Brent fell $5.12, or 4.5 percent, from the $114.68 close on Oct. 24, dropping after two straight weeks of gains. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)