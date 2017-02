NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street spurred by higher bank earnings which overshadowed for the moment concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:48 p.m. EDT (1648 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1, which is expiring on Thursday, was up $2.10, or 2.43 percent, at $88.48 a barrel, after trading between $85.55 and $88.61.

In London, ICE December Brent crude LCOZ1 was up 80 cents, or 0.73 percent, at $110.96, after trading from $108.45 to $111.18. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)