NEW YORK Feb 10 Brent crude futures fell on Friday, ending an eight-day winning streak, as Greece's latest efforts to unite on austerity measures unraveled, casting doubts on how the country can obtain an international debt bailout it sorely needs to avoid a ruinous default.

A forecast by the International Energy Agency for lower oil demand growth this year and the resulting slide in the euro and U.S. equities on the news from Greece prompted investors to pare holdings in oil and other risky commodities.

In London, ICE crude for March delivery settled at $117.31, falling $1.28, or 1.08 percent. For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.73, or 2.38 percent, from the $114.58 close on Feb. 3, extending gains to the third week in a row. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)