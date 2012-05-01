NEW YORK May 1 Brent crude futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding from losses in the two previous sessions, as strong manufacturing growth in the United States and China improved the oil demand outlook and outweighed worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE crude for June delivery settled at $119.66 a barrel, edging up 19 cents, or 0.16 percent, after trading between $118.80 and $120.02. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)