NEW YORK, June 5 Brent crude oil futures ended near flat in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors weighed positive U.S. service sector data against euro zone debt worries.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled 1 cent lower at $98.84 a barrel, after trading from $97.68 to $99.63. The contract had risen modestly on Monday after dropping to $95.63, its lowest price since Jan. 26, 2011. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)