NEW YORK Feb 6 Brent crude oil futures
rose on Monday, gaining for a fifth straight session and ending
at the highest level in six months, as cold temperatures in
Europe fueled higher heating oil demand expectations and as
Iran's tension with the West went unabated while turmoil in
Syria raised more geopolitical worries.
Concerns about a potential Greek debt default were
overshadowed by these developments.
In London, ICE Brent crude for March delivery
settled at $115.93 a barrel, gaining $1.35, or 1.18 percent,
after trading between $113.65 and $116.22. It was the highest
front-month Brent settlement since Aug. 2, when prices closed at
$116.46.
