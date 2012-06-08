UPDATE 1-Singapore says carbon tax likely to include oil refineries
* Will push up costs in key regional energy hub (Adds detail)
NEW YORK, June 8 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day in a row on Friday, as Spain's banking troubles, broader European economic problems and fading hopes about U.S. Fed monetary stimulus dimmed the outlook for global oil demand.
In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $99.47 a barrel, falling 46 cents, or 0.46 percent. For the week it rose $1.04, or 1.06 percent, ending five straight weekly losses.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Will push up costs in key regional energy hub (Adds detail)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source