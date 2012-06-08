NEW YORK, June 8 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day in a row on Friday, as Spain's banking troubles, broader European economic problems and fading hopes about U.S. Fed monetary stimulus dimmed the outlook for global oil demand.

In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $99.47 a barrel, falling 46 cents, or 0.46 percent. For the week it rose $1.04, or 1.06 percent, ending five straight weekly losses.

