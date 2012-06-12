Iraq plans offshore oil and gas exploration to boost reserves
BAGHDAD, Feb 27 Iraq is planning to start offshore oil and gas exploration to boost the OPEC nation's reserves, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said in a statement on Monday.
NEW YORK, June 12 Brent crude oil futures fell for a fourth straight day to end at a 16-month low on Tuesday, hobbled by the euro zone debt crisis and as investors awaited weekly petroleum inventory data forecast to show a drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.
That drawdown is expected to include a decline in crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, and that expectation has narrowed Brent crude's premium against U.S. oil on the day to below $14 a barrel.
In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $97.14 a barrel, falling 86 cents, or 0.88 percent. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011, when prices ended at $95.25. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia may cut oil production as part of an OPEC-led agreement designed to boost prices faster than it had previously expected, if its domestic companies are able, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.