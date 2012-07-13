NEW YORK, July 13 Brent crude oil futures gained for the third straight day on Friday, lifted by China's GDP data that eased worries about global economic growth and on tighter outlook for North Sea supplies.

In London, August Brent crude settled at $102.40 a barrel, rising $1.33, or 1.32 percent. For the week, front-month Brent rose $4.21, or 4.29 percent, and up for the third consecutive week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)