NEW YORK May 14 Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines, buoyed by better-than-forecast German GDP growth, but gains were limited as worries remained that Greece's political turmoil could lead it to exit the euro zone.

In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $112.24 a barrel, rising 67 cents, or 0.60 percent, after trading from $110.93 to $112.67. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)