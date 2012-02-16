NEW YORK Feb 16 Brent crude futures ended
on Thursday above $120 a barrel, the highest settlement in eight
months, on Iran supply fears, expectations of a further dip in
North Sea oil output next month and hopes of a debt-bailout deal
for Greece.
A reversal of the euro's losses against the U.S. dollar on
optimism about Greece added support to Brent crude futures.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $120.11 a barrel, rising $1.18, or 0.99 percent. It
was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14,
when prices ended at $120.16.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)