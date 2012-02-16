NEW YORK Feb 16 Brent crude futures ended on Thursday above $120 a barrel, the highest settlement in eight months, on Iran supply fears, expectations of a further dip in North Sea oil output next month and hopes of a debt-bailout deal for Greece.

A reversal of the euro's losses against the U.S. dollar on optimism about Greece added support to Brent crude futures.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $120.11 a barrel, rising $1.18, or 0.99 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since June 14, when prices ended at $120.16. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)