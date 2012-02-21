Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
NEW YORK Feb 21 Brent crude oil futures settled above $121 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest in nine months as Iran repeated its threat of pre-emptive strike against those it considered enemies and as Greece had secured a second debt bailout.
In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for a second straight day and closed at $121.66 a barrel, gaining $1.61, or 1.34 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3, when prices ended at $122.45. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.