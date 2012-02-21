NEW YORK Feb 21 Brent crude oil futures settled above $121 a barrel on Tuesday, the highest in nine months as Iran repeated its threat of pre-emptive strike against those it considered enemies and as Greece had secured a second debt bailout.

In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for a second straight day and closed at $121.66 a barrel, gaining $1.61, or 1.34 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3, when prices ended at $122.45. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)