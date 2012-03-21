NEW YORK, March 21 Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as U.S. government data showed a surprise drop in domestic crude stocks last week, but gains were limited with investors cautious after Saudi Arabia's pledge on Tuesday to meet any supply shortfall.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $124.20 a barrel, up 8 cents or 0.06 percent, after trading between $123.76 and $124.80. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)