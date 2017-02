NEW YORK Feb 22 Brent crude oil futures rose for a third straight day Wednesday and ended near $123 a barrel on worries that Iran's confrontation with the West would heat up further after talks with U.N. nuclear inspectors failed.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $122.90 a barrel, gaining $1.24, or 1.02 percent, the highest for front-month Brent since May 2, 2011, when prices ended at $125.12 (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)