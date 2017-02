NEW YORK, March 22 Brent crude oil futures ended at their lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday on worries that weak euro zone and Chinese manufacturing data signaled reduced demand for oil.

In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $123.14 a barrel, dropping $1.06, or 0.85 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since March 6, when prices ended at $121.98. For the day, May Brent traded between $122.30 to $124.25. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)