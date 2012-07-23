NEW YORK, July 23 Brent crude oil futures fell for a second straight session on Monday, knocked down by worries that Spain would need a bailout as a deepening euro zone debt crisis raised fresh concerns about the global oil demand outlook.

In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery settled at $103.26 a barrel, sliding $3.57, or 3.34 percent, after trading between $102.42 and $106.94. It was the biggest one-day percentage decline for front-month Brent since June 21. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)