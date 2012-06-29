Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
NEW YORK, June 29 Brent crude futures jumped more than 7 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2, 2009, after European leaders acted to aid troubled euro zone banks and preserve the single currency.
In London, August Brent crude settled at $97.80 a barrel, gaining $6.44, or 7.05 percent, after trading between $91.73 and $98.29. For June, front-month Brent fell $4.07, or 4 percent.
For the quarter, front-month Brent dropped $25.08 a barrel, or 20.4 percent, the biggest quarterly percentage loss since the last quarter of 2008, when Brent fell 53.6 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.