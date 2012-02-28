GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
Feb 28 Brent crude oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, on worries that high oil prices might hurt global economic growth and on technical signals that the correction from above $125 has not finished.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery fell back for a second day in a row, hitting a session low of $121.52, down $2.65, or 2.13 percent. By 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), it traded at $121.59, down $2.58, or 2.08 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year