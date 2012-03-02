COLUMN-U.S. shale revival likely to cap oil price gains: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.
NEW YORK, March 2 Brent crude futures lost further ground on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, easing worries about oil supplies from the kingdom.
Also, the dollar rose, prompting investors to trim holdings in riskier assets such as crude and other commodities.
In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery dropped to a session low of $123.12, down $3.08, or 2.44 percent. By 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT), it traded at $123.44, down $2.76, or 2.18 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
BERLIN/HAMBURG, Feb 23 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler is not facing immediate dismissal by the carmaker's supervisory board, two sources said, despite growing criticism of his role in the investigation into the emissions scandal.
Feb 23 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp estimated its capital spending in 2017 would be more than 60 percent higher than 2016, joining a growing list of shale producers that are ramping up spending to take advantage of recovering oil prices.