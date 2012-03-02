NEW YORK, March 2 Brent crude futures lost further ground on Friday after Saudi Arabia denied a report of a pipeline fire, easing worries about oil supplies from the kingdom.

Also, the dollar rose, prompting investors to trim holdings in riskier assets such as crude and other commodities.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery dropped to a session low of $123.12, down $3.08, or 2.44 percent. By 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT), it traded at $123.44, down $2.76, or 2.18 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)