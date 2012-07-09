OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
NEW YORK, July 9 Brent crude oil futures gained further ground on Monday, climbing back above $100 a barrel on the threat of a complete shutdown of Norway's oil production after labor talks failed, and on hopes of monetary policy easing in China.
In London, Brent crude for August delivery shot up to a session high of $100.24 a barrel, gaining $2.05 or 2.09 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
LONDON, Feb 15 The global shipping industry has urged the European Union to drop the sector's inclusion in proposals adopted on Wednesday to reform the bloc's carbon market, saying it risks distorting trade and international efforts to cut the sector's emissions.
U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA