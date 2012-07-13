UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
(Corrects to say up over $2, not $3)
NEW YORK, July 13 Brent crude futures jumped more than $2 a barrel on Friday, extending gains on news of tighter North Sea supply outlook due to production problems and as China's second quarter GDP data eased concerns about its slowing economic growth.
In London, August Brent crude hit a session high of $103.44 a barrel, up $2.37, or 2.34 percent. By 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT) it traded at $103.35, up $2.28 or 2.26 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.