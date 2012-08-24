NEW YORK Aug 24 Brent crude oil futures extended losses on Friday after the industry journal Petroleum Economist reported that the International Energy Agency may release oil reserves as soon as September, after dropping its resistance to a U.S.-led plan.

In London, Brent crude for October delivery was down 88 cents at $114.13 a barrel by 1:12 p.m. EDT (1712 GMT) after hitting a session low of $113.93.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)