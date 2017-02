NEW YORK Aug 5 Brent oil futures turned higher on Friday, up more than a dollar in volatile trade as market players weighed economic worries against a higher-than-expected rise in U.S. jobs and a pipeline fire in Iran.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.46 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY, encouraging some investors to buy back oil futures.

In London, ICE Brent for September delivery LCOU1 was up $1.06 at $108.31 a barrel by 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), after trading between $104.30 and $110.26. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)