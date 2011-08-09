NEW YORK Aug 9 Brent crude oil futures closed at a five-month low on Tuesday after a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to extend low interest rates failed to calm investors worried about a slowdown in the global economy.

In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery LCOU1 settled at $102.57 a barrel, falling $1.17, or 1.13 percent, after trading between $98.74 and $105.95.

It was the lowest close since Feb. 18, when front-month Brent settled at $102.52. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)