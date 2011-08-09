UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Brent crude oil futures turned positive in post-settlement trading on Tuesday in a volatile, $7 range, as investors weighed a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.
In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery CLU1 rose 47 cents to $104.21 a barrel by 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT).
It had settled earlier at a five-month low of $102.57, down $1.17, or 1.13 percent, after trading between $98.74 and $105.95. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.