NEW YORK, Aug 9 Brent crude oil futures turned positive in post-settlement trading on Tuesday in a volatile, $7 range, as investors weighed a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that it would keep interest rates low for an extended period.

In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery CLU1 rose 47 cents to $104.21 a barrel by 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT).

It had settled earlier at a five-month low of $102.57, down $1.17, or 1.13 percent, after trading between $98.74 and $105.95. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)