NEW YORK Aug 12 Brent crude futures turned negative in volatile trading on Friday, as investors weighed U.S. economic data that showed retail sales up in July and consumer sentiment hitting a record low this month.

In London, ICE crude for September delivery LCOU1 fell 20 cents to $107.82 a barrel by 10:50 a.m. EDT (1450 GMT). It had traded between $106.86 and $109.16 earlier. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)