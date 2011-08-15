NEW YORK, Aug 15 Brent crude oil futures rose for the fourth straight session on Monday, buoyed by optimism that European leaders can come up with solutions to the region's debt crisis.

The euro rose to nearly three-week highs against the dollar on some expectations of a positive outcome from Tuesday's meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the debt problems. [USD/]

Moving up with other global markets, ICE Brent for September delivery LCOU1 settled in London at $109.91 a barrel, gaining $1.88, or 1.74 percent, after trading from $107.40 to $110.00. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)