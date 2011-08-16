NEW YORK Aug 16 Brent crude oil futures ended lower on Tuesday, after a summit between French and German leaders failed to come up with solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent crude for September delivery LCOU1 expired and settled at $109.47 a barrel, dropping 44 cents, or 0.4 percent, after trading from $108.23 to $109.94. The more actively traded October Brent crude LCOV1 closed at $109.13, down 71 cents, or 0.65 percent, after trading from $108.03 to $109.90. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)