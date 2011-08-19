NEW YORK Aug 19 Brent crude oil futures gained more ground Friday, rising more than $2 as a weaker dollar and a rebound on Wall Street improved investor appetite for riskier assets.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 was up $1.86, or 1.74 percent, at $108.85 a barrel by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), near a session high of $109.40. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)