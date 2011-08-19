NEW YORK Aug 19 Brent crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent higher on Friday, as a weaker dollar spurred risk trade, rebounding from a deep sell-off on Thursday.

In London, ICE crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $108.62 a barrel, rising $1.63, or 1.52 percent, after trading between $105.06 to $109.40.

For the week, front-month Brent edged up 59 cents, or 0.55 percent, from the $108.03 close on Aug. 12, breaking a three-week losing streak. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)