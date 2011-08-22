NEW YORK Aug 22 Brent crude oil futures fell on Monday as the end to Libya's civil war appeared close, raising expectations that exports of high-quality oil from the OPEC member could resume fairly soon.

Losses were moderate, however, as a former top Libyan oil official said it may take as long as 18 months to reach the prewar production level.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $108.36 a barrel, dipping 26 cents, or 0.24 percent, after trading between $105.15 to $108.75. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)