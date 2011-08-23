NEW YORK Aug 23 Brent crude oil futures settled higher on Tuesday as investors anticipated further measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve to promote economic growth.

Continuing violence in Libya and disruptions to Nigeria's oil exports also helped push up crude oil futures.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $109.31 a barrel, gaining 95 cents, or 0.88 percent, after trading from $107.20 to $109.79. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)