NEW YORK Aug 24 Brent crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday, but pared gains in late trading on uncertainty over what U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke might advance in a Friday speech to stimulate the economy.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $110.15 a barrel, rising 84 cents, or 0.77 percent. It traded between $108.71 and $111, the highest since Aug. 17.

Brent hit the day's high after U.S. government data showed domestic crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 2.2 million barrels last week against forecasts for a small rise. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)