NEW YORK, Aug 26 Brent crude futures ended higher on Friday as the U.S. East Coast oil industry scrambled to guard against Hurricane Irene and investors weighed Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke's assessment of the economy.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $111.36 a barrel, gaining 74 cents, or 0.67 percent, after trading between $109.30 and $111.70.

For the week, front-month Brent rose $2.74, or 2.52 percent, extending gains to a second straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)