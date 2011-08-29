NEW YORK Aug 29 Brent crude oil futures rose for a fifth straight session on Monday as a merger of two big banks in Greece raised hopes for the euro zone debt crisis and higher U.S. consumer spending in July eased recession fears.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $111.88 a barrel, rising 52 cents, or 0.47 percent, after trading between $110.53 and $112.73. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)