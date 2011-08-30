NEW YORK, Aug 30 Brent crude oil futures ended at a four-week high on Tuesday, tracking newly formed Tropical Storm Katia brewing in the eastern Atlantic, and as hopes rose for more economic stimulus in the United States after the Fed revealed minutes of its Aug. 9 policy meeting.

In London, ICE Brent crude for October delivery LCOV1 rose for the sixth session in a row and settled at $114.02 a barrel, rising $2.14, or 1.91 percent, the highest since Aug. 2's close at $116.46. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)