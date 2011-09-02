NEW YORK, Sept 2 Brent crude oil futures ended nearly $2 lower on Friday as zero growth in U.S. jobs added to recession fears, trumping production shut-ins in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to a new tropical storm.

In London, ICE Brent for October delivery LCOV1 settled at $112.33 a barrel, falling $1.96, or 1.71 percent, after trading between $111.36 to $114.58.

For the week, however, front-month Brent gained 97 cents, or 0.87 percent, from the $111.36 settlement on Aug. 26, gaining for the third straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)