GLOBAL MARKETS-Political jitters lift gold, dent euro and French debt
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
NEW YORK Oct 3 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday and settled at the lowest level in 7-1/2 months, as worries that Greece might default on its debt overpowered positive U.S. economic data.
The dollar rose sharply against the euro, souring investors' risk appetite.
In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery settled at $101.71 a barrel, falling $1.05, or 1.02 percent, after trading between $100.71 and $102.80. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent crude since Feb. 15, when Brent prices closed at $101.64. LCOc1 .
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)