NEW YORK Oct 3 Brent crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday and settled at the lowest level in 7-1/2 months, as worries that Greece might default on its debt overpowered positive U.S. economic data.

The dollar rose sharply against the euro, souring investors' risk appetite.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery settled at $101.71 a barrel, falling $1.05, or 1.02 percent, after trading between $100.71 and $102.80. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent crude since Feb. 15, when Brent prices closed at $101.64. LCOc1 .

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)