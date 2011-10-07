NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent crude oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday, lifted by better-than-expected jobs data in the United States, which eased recession fears.

But gains were trimmed as the credit downgrades of Italy and Spain stoked more worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $105.88 a barrel, edging up 15 cents, or 0.14 percent, after trading between $104.37 and $106.64.

For the week, front-month Brent crude rose $3.12, or 3.04 percent, from the $102.76 close on Sept. 30, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to July 8, when prices ended higher $6.56, or 5.87 percent.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)