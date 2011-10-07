NEW YORK Oct 7 Brent crude oil futures ended
slightly higher on Friday, lifted by better-than-expected jobs
data in the United States, which eased recession fears.
But gains were trimmed as the credit downgrades of Italy
and Spain stoked more worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1
settled at $105.88 a barrel, edging up 15 cents, or 0.14
percent, after trading between $104.37 and $106.64.
For the week, front-month Brent crude rose $3.12, or 3.04
percent, from the $102.76 close on Sept. 30, the biggest weekly
percentage gain since the week to July 8, when prices ended
higher $6.56, or 5.87 percent.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos)