NEW YORK, Oct 12 Brent crude oil futures ended higher for the sixth session in a row on Wednesday, lifted by news that Slovakia, the only holdout in a proposal to beef up the euro zone rescue fund, would ratify the plan by Friday.

The euro surged to its highest against the U.S. dollar since mid-September, encouraging investors to buy riskier assets such as oil and copper.

Brent futures also got a lift from Wall Street, which extended a rally on optimism about the euro zone debt crisis.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $111.36 a barrel, the highest finish since Sept. 16. It rose 63 cents, or 0.57 percent, having traded between $109.89 and $113.

Front-month Brent has gained $11.57, or 11.6 percent, in six sessions, the biggest percentage gain for a six-day period since Aug. 6, 2009, when Brent prices rose 12.5 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)