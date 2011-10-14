NEW YORK Oct 14 Brent crude oil futures settled at a four-week high and extended gains for a second straight week on Friday on hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained and better-than-expected retail sales in the United States.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery CLX1 expired and settled at $114.68 a barrel, leaping $3.57, or 3.2 percent, the highest close since Sept. 15, when prices ended at $115.34. It traded between $110.96 and $114.80.

The contract rebounded from a small loss on Thursday and rose for the seventh time in eight days, with the week's gain being the biggest, percentage-wise, since the week to Feb. 25, when front month Brent leaped $9.62, or 9.38 percent.

Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude was $27.88 at the close, up from $26.88 on Thursday, after hitting an intraday record of $28.10, surpassing the previous peak of $27.23 set on Sept. 6. CL-LCO1=R (Reporting by Gene Ramos)